Ray is considered week-to-week due to an ankle issue, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Per Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, Ray is dealing with a mild high-ankle sprain. While the defensive end is unlikely to suit up for Saturday's second preseason contest against Houston, the Panthers hope he can return in time to face the Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 21. Ray is on the roster bubble, so it will be imperative for him to heal up as soon as possible so that he can make his case for a spot on the team.