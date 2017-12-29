Gunter (illness) didn't practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Gunter hasn't played a defensive snap since the Panthers picked him up after Week 1, and he has no tackles in his special teams play either. With a fully healthy cornerback unit for Carolina, even if Gunter can get healthy by Sunday, he'll likely still be relegated to kickoff and punt coverage.