Panthers' Ladarius Gunter: Battling illness
Gunter (illness) didn't practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Gunter hasn't played a defensive snap since the Panthers picked him up after Week 1, and he has no tackles in his special teams play either. With a fully healthy cornerback unit for Carolina, even if Gunter can get healthy by Sunday, he'll likely still be relegated to kickoff and punt coverage.
