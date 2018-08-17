Gunter cleared concussion protocol and will be available for Friday's preseason game against the Dolphins, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Gunter has been out for over a week since suffering the concussion, but he appears to no longer be showing symptoms. Assuming he is a full go, Friday night should be a good opportunity for Gunter to prove his worth and increase his chances of making the Panthers' final roster.

