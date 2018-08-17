Panthers' Ladarius Gunter: Cleared of concussion
Gunter cleared concussion protocol and will be available for Friday's preseason game against the Dolphins, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Gunter has been out for over a week since suffering the concussion, but he appears to no longer be showing symptoms. Assuming he is a full go, Friday night should be a good opportunity for Gunter to prove his worth and increase his chances of making the Panthers' final roster.
