Panthers' Ladarius Gunter: Enters concussion protocol
Gunter is being evaluated for a concussion after leaving Thursday's game against the Bills, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Gunter is not a roster lock, so he will hope that he can pass the league's concussion protocol in the near future to have a chance at making an impression at camp. The fourth-year cornerback recorded two solo tackles before exiting Thursday's contest.
More News
-
Panthers' Ladarius Gunter: Remains with Panthers•
-
Panthers' Ladarius Gunter: Off radar in 2017•
-
Panthers' Ladarius Gunter: Not on injury report•
-
Panthers' Ladarius Gunter: Will sit out Sunday•
-
Panthers' Ladarius Gunter: Battling illness•
-
Panthers' Ladarius Gunter: Picked up waivers by Carolina•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...