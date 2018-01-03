Panthers' Ladarius Gunter: Not on injury report
Gunter (illness) was not listed on the Panthers' injury report Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Gunter was sidelined during the Panthers' Week 17 loss to the Falcons due to an illness, but he's slated to return for the team's wild-card tilt against the Saints on Sunday. He's slated to primarily serve on special teams, having failed to record a single defensive snap since Week 1 of the regular season.
More News
-
Panthers' Ladarius Gunter: Will sit out Sunday•
-
Panthers' Ladarius Gunter: Battling illness•
-
Panthers' Ladarius Gunter: Picked up waivers by Carolina•
-
Ladarius Gunter: Waived by Packers•
-
Packers' Ladarius Gunter: Records 12 passes defensed in 2016•
-
Packers' Ladarius Gunter: Full participant in Wednesday's practice•
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...