Gunter (illness) was not listed on the Panthers' injury report Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Gunter was sidelined during the Panthers' Week 17 loss to the Falcons due to an illness, but he's slated to return for the team's wild-card tilt against the Saints on Sunday. He's slated to primarily serve on special teams, having failed to record a single defensive snap since Week 1 of the regular season.