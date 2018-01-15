Panthers' Ladarius Gunter: Off radar in 2017
Gunter suited up in five games for the Panthers (four) and Packers (one) in the 2017 and recorded no tackles.
Gunter was able to record one solo tackle in the wild-card game against New Orleans, but he was blanked in the regular season. In 2016, he racked up 54 tackles and 12 pass breakups as a starting corner, but his lack of speed was exposed in the playoffs that season, which keeps him in special teams roles now.
