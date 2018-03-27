The Panthers signed Gunter to a one-year contract Monday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Gunter entered the offseason as a restricted free agent for the Panthers, but the team opted not to offer him a tender. The 25-year-old played four games with Carolina and one with Green Bay in 2017, failing to record a tackle. Gunter is likely to serve as a depth cornerback and special teams contributor if he is able to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.