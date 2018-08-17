Panthers' Ladarius Gunter: Warming up Friday
Gunter is in uniform and warming up for Friday's matchup with Miami, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Gunter suffered a concussion last week and just recently cleared the concussion protocol. The team announced earlier that the cornerback would be available but it wasn't clear at the time if he would play. Expect him to see action with the second or third-team defenses.
