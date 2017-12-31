Panthers' Ladarius Gunter: Will sit out Sunday
Gunter (illness) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Gunter will end the season without playing a defensive snap for the Panthers, but he did slot in for two plays as a Packer in Week 1. He leaves behind only special teams snaps, which will be picked up by a mix of other depth secondary members.
