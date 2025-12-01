Head coach Dave Canales told reporters Monday that Ransom sustained a thumb injury in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Rams, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

With Tre'von Moehrig suspended for the Week 13 contest, Ransom drew the start and performed phenomenally, recording 11 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks. However, it now appears he's sustained a thumb injury in the process, and the Panthers are still looking into various treatment options and timelines. Carolina has a Week 14 bye, which may give the rookie safety enough time to recover ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Saints.