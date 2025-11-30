default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ransom is expected to start at safety in place of Tre'Von Moehrig (suspension) against the Rams on Sunday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Ransom underwent a procedure on his hand earlier this month, but he seems to be back to full health now. The rookie has recently been playing about one-third of Carolina's defensive snaps, but he'll likely take on a much larger role Sunday. Moehrig's suspension is for just one game, so Ransom's time as a starter could be short-lived.

More News