Ransom is expected to start at safety in place of Tre'Von Moehrig (suspension) against the Rams on Sunday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Ransom underwent a procedure on his hand earlier this month, but he seems to be back to full health now. The rookie has recently been playing about one-third of Carolina's defensive snaps, but he'll likely take on a much larger role Sunday. Moehrig's suspension is for just one game, so Ransom's time as a starter could be short-lived.