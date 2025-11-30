Panthers' Lathan Ransom: Likely moving into starting role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ransom is expected to start at safety in place of Tre'Von Moehrig (suspension) against the Rams on Sunday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Ransom underwent a procedure on his hand earlier this month, but he seems to be back to full health now. The rookie has recently been playing about one-third of Carolina's defensive snaps, but he'll likely take on a much larger role Sunday. Moehrig's suspension is for just one game, so Ransom's time as a starter could be short-lived.
