Ransom (illness) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Ransom has served as one of Carolina's top reserve safeties in his first nine NFL games, recording 26 total tackles and one forced fumble over 294 total snaps (179 on defense, 115 on special teams). The rookie from Ohio State likely needs to upgrade to full practice Thursday or Friday to avoid an injury designation for the Week 10 matchup against the Saints.