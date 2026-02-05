Ransom posted 51 tackles (21 solo), including 1.0 sacks, an interception, two passes defended and a forced fumble across 16 regular-season games during the 2025 campaign.

Ransom was productive during his rookie campaign, racking up over 50 total tackles while seeing playing time on both defense and special teams. With Tre'von Moehrig under contract with the Panthers for two more years, Ransom will likely continue to serve as a backup safety during the 2026 campaign.