Panthers' Lathan Ransom: Recovered from thumb injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ransom (thumb) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Ransom suffered a thumb injury in Carolina's surprising win over the Rams on Nov. 30, but he seems to have recovered during the Panthers' Week 14 bye. With Tre'von Moehrig available after having returned from a one-game suspension, Ransom will likely be relegated to a backup role Sunday against the Saints.
