The Panthers selected Ransom in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 122nd overall.

Ransom initially planned to enter the draft last year before a foot injury kept him at Ohio State for another season. The physical safety excelled in his fifth year, tallying 76 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and an interception to earn Second Team All-American honors and help the Buckeyes win a National Championship. Ransom looks like a strong run defender in the NFL with room to develop his pass-coverage abilities. The Panthers lack depth in their secondary, meaning Ransom could make an impact sooner than later.