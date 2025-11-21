Panthers' Lathan Ransom: Trending up for Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
Ransom (hand) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
Ransom underwent a hand procedure last Wednesday and didn't practice at all during the week. He consequently missed Sunday's win over Atlanta, but his ability to practice in full Thursday suggests he'll be able to return to action Monday against San Francisco. Ransom has been a rotational defensive back during his rookie campaign while also working as a core special-teamer.