Shenault (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
The recently signed Shenault made an immediate impact in his Panthers debut in Week 3 with a 2-90-1 line, and he'll be available to Baker Mayfield again Sunday. Shenault could begin eating into Shi Smith's No. 3 receiver snaps in fairly short order if he carries over the momentum from the strong start to his Carolina tenure into Sunday's contest.
