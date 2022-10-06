Shenault (hamstring), who has been a non-participant in the Panthers' first two Week 5 practices, said Thursday that he anticipates missing a couple of weeks, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Matt Rhule hasn't provided a gauge for Shenault's chances of playing Sunday against the 49ers, but given that players are notoriously more optimistic about their return timelines from injuries than coaches, the 24-year-old's negative assessment of his health is noteworthy. Assuming Shenault ends up sitting out for at least the Panthers' Week 5 game, Shi Smith would likely be relatively unchallenged for the No. 3 role at receiver behind DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson. The other two healthy wideouts on the Carolina roster -- Rashard Higgins and Terrace Marshall -- have combined to play 14 snaps through the Panthers' first four games.