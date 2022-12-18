Shenault (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Shenault was listed as questionable heading into the weekend after the shoulder issue limited his participation in practices Wednesday through Friday, but the versatile wideout ultimately received the green light for Sunday. In the two games since Sam Darnold took over as Carolina's starting quarterback, Shenault has accrued six receptions for 50 yards on six targets while carrying twice for nine yards.
More News
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Questionable to face Pittsburgh•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Leads team in receiving•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Gets three touches•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Makes four grabs•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Scores in win•