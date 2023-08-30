Shenault (concussion) said Wednesday he has fully cleared the league's five-step protocol for brain injuries, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Shenault returned to practice as a non-contact participant Tuesday, and he's now gained full clearance. DJ Chark (hamstring) and Terrace Marshall (back) both also returned to practice Tuesday, so Carolina's receiving corps as a whole is approaching full health. In the event that either Chark or Marshall is still limited by the time Week 1's game against the Falcons kicks off, Shenault would be in line for an expanded role. Otherwise, he stands to handle a versatile depth gig.