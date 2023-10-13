Head coach Frank Reich said Friday that Shenault will have a role on the ground with Miles Sanders (shoulder) out Sunday in Miami, though Chuba Hubbard is expected to lead Carolina's backfield, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

While Shenault's listed as a wide receiver, most of his usage has come on the ground, as he has 11 carries for 53 yards compared to four catches for 28 yards through five games. Sanders' absence could lead to more opportunities for Shenault, though the biggest beneficiary of the lead back's absence Sunday is likely to be Hubbard, who has been Carolina's top backup running back.