Coach Matt Rhule said Monday that Shenault could be active for Sunday's game against the Giants "he has a good week of practice," Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.

Shenault is still picking up Carolina's full playbook after having joined the team Aug. 29, but it appears that he's making progress. He could be ready contribute as early as Week 2 in New York, and join a receiving corps headlined by DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall and Rashard Higgins.