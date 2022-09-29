Shenault (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

Shenault wasn't known to be dealing with an injury coming out of Sunday's win over the Saints, so his limited participation in Wednesday's session followed by no participation a day later could hint that the wideout may have tweaked his hamstring at some point during the Panthers' first practice of the week. Whatever the case, the timing of the injury is less than ideal for Shenault, who had built a strong case to supplant Shi Smith as the Panthers' No. 3 receiver after a solid 2022 debut Week 3. After he was a healthy inactive for the first two weeks of the season, Shenault played 11 snaps on offense against the Saints and hauled in both of his targets on the day for 90 yards and a touchdown. His availability for this weekend's game against the Cardinals now looks to be in question.