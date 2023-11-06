Shenault (ankle) was a non-participant at Monday's walk-through practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official website reports.

Shenault has missed two straight games since the Panthers' bye week due to an ankle injury sustained against the Dolphins in Week 6. His failure to participate in any way at the walk-through practice does not bode well for his chances to suit up on a short week. Still, more clarity will be gained as the week progresses.