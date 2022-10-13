Shenault (hamstring) did not participate during Thursday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Shenault did not practice for the second day in a row after missing Sunday's loss to the 49ers with a lingering hamstring injury. Now, unless he can work his way back onto the practice field Friday, the third-year wideout appears likely to sit out once again in Week 6. Shenault caught two passes for 90 yards and a touchdown over just 11 offensive snaps against the Saints in Week 3, though his production could be limited by Carolina's depleted quarterback position.