Shenault caught five of six targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons.
Shenault ranked third on the team in targets behind DJ Moore (12) and Terrace Marshall (nine). His hamstring is back to full health, but Shenault's impact has been minimal outside of a 67-yard touchdown in Week 3.
