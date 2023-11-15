Shenault (ankle) logged a limited practice Wednesday.
Shenault has missed each of the Panthers' last three games, but his ability to get in a limited practice Wednesday should be a step in the right direction for the wideout. Considering the amount of time he's missed, he'll likely need to ramp up to a full participant Thursday or Friday if he's going to suit up Sunday against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Will remain out•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Missing another practice•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: DNP at walk-through session•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Ruled out for Week 9•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Misses Thursday's practice•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Misses practice Wednesday•