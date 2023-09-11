Shenault caught both of his targets for 16 yards and rushed twice for five yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons.

Shenault played nearly a third of Carolina's offensive snaps while fellow receiver DJ Chark (hamstring) was sidelined. Although he holds some gadget utility, Shenault's tepid value could dip down if Chark returns for Week 2's matchup versus the Saints.