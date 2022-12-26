Shenault caught all three of his targets for 53 yards in Week 16's 37-23 win over the Lions.

Shenault's output included a long gain of 43 yards. After finishing his last game with no touches, Shenault rebounded well Saturday and now sports three plays of 40-plus yards from his depth wideout role. With teammate Shi Smith's status uncertain after suffering foot and head injuries, Shenault could be more involved in Sunday's game at the Buccaneers, potentially boosting his value.