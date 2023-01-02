Shenault caught two of three targets for 13 yards and rushed once for seven yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers.

Shenault struggled to make an impact while fellow depth wideout Shi Smith enjoyed his best game of the season, catching four targets for 70 yards and a score. To end the campaign, Shenault will face a Saints defense that he caught two passes for 90 yards and a touchdown against while making his Panthers debut in Week 3.