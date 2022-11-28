Shenault caught both of his targets for 19 yards and rushed once for two yards in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Broncos.

Shenault trailed only starters DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall in snaps among Carolina's receivers, as teammate Shi Smith surprisingly didn't feature on offense at all. While Smith dealt with illness earlier in the week, the playing time distribution between he and Shenault could prove worthwhile to monitor once the Panthers return from their bye week.