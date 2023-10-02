Shenault caught his only target for 12 yards and rushed once for seven yards in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Vikings.

Shenault featured for 12 offensive snaps, his highest total since Week 1, as fellow wideout Jonathan Mingo (concussion) was sidelined. Although he garnered a couple touches, Shenault still doesn't play enough to hold much fantasy value, especially within a struggling Panthers offense.