Shenault has been doing individual drills with running backs during training camp, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Shenault has earned several carries each season he's been in the league, but as Carolina looks for more ways to get the ball in his hands, the 24-year-old could see more designed looks from the running back position. Gantt speculates that Shenault is going to "touch the ball a good bit this year," and during camp on Wednesday was lining up in two-back looks.