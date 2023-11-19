Shenault (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.
Shenault was considered questionable despite putting in a full practice Friday, so it's not a huge surprise he's suiting up Sunday. The 25-year-old could face some limitations in his return from a three-game absence, with coach Frank Reich indicating the wideout's workload would be gradually increased.
