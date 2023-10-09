Shenault rushed five times for 27 yards in Sunday's 42-24 loss to the Lions.
Shenault posted season highs in touches and scrimmage yards as the Panthers hoped to generate offense through his versatile skill set. Although his average of 5.4 yards per carry was good, Shenault's upside remains limited while averaging under 15 offensive snaps per game this season.
