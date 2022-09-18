Shenault (coach's decision) will not play Sunday against the Giants, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Shenault was also inactive in Week 1, as the third-year wideout was a late addition to Carolina's roster and is still learning the playbook. He'll continue to work to get integrated into the offense in practice this week with the hopes of suiting up in Week 3, when the Panthers host the Saints.