Shenault (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Shenault has now missed both of the Panthers' first two practices of Week 5 after injuring his right hamstring in last Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. The versatile wideout will likely need to get back on the field in some capacity Friday to have a legitimate chance at suiting up this weekend against the 49ers. If Shenault can't go, Shi Smith would likely be fairly secure as the Panthers' No. 3 receiver behind DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson.
More News
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Not practicing•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Will undergo MRI on Monday•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: May not return•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Active in Week 4•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Officially questionable for Week 4•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Decreases practice activity•