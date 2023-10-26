Shenault (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

Shenault has sat out both of Carolina's first two practices of Week 8 and could be headed for an absence this Sunday against the Texans coming out of the Panthers' Week 7 bye. The 25-year-old exited early in the Panthers' final game before the bye Oct. 15 against the Dolphins with a high-ankle sprain, an injury that often entails a multi-week recovery. Though he's listed as a receiver, Shenault has seen more involvement as a runner (12 carries for 55 yards) than a pass catcher (seven receptions for 43 yards on seven targets) through Carolina's first six games.