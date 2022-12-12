Shenault caught all four of his targets for 31 yards and rushed once for seven yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks.

Shenault led Carolina in all major receiving categories, as starting wideouts DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall combined for just one catch for 18 yards. Although Shenault's production wasn't anything particularly special, he's grown into a more consistent role lately, garnering at least four touches in three of his last four outings. In an underwhelming passing attack, however, Shenault's overall stock remains restricted.