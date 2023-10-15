Shenault is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Dolphins due to a leg injury, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Person notes that Shenault specifically sustained a fibula injury and was carted to the locker room. He had three catches for 15 yards and one carry for two yards before exiting Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Could play more with Sanders out•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Handful of touches•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Gets two touches in loss•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Gets four touches•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Likely to see increased reps•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Clears concussion protocol•