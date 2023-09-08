Shenault is expected to see increased offensive snaps with DJ Chark (hamstring) out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Adam Thielen (ankle) is also less than 100 percent and listed as questionable for Week 1. That could lead to Terrace Marshall and rookie Jonathan Mingo soaking up most of the wideout snaps. Shenault has been mentioned as a lite version of Deebo Samuel by the new Panthers coaching staff, but it would be unwise to expect a big box score out of the 2020 second-rounder.