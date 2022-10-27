Shenault (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on the Panthers' practice report Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Shenault was deemed questionable with a hamstring injury heading into Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, and he ultimately played just two offensive snaps in the contest. Now, the 23-year-old was limited in practice for the second day in a row to start Week 7, once again leaving his availability up in the air. Shenault will have one more practice to increase his activity before Sunday's tilt against the Falcons.