Shenault (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Shenault was the surprise star of Carolina's Week 3 win over the Saints, with his two targets (five routes, 11 snaps) resulting in a 67-yard TD and a 23-yard gain to convert a 3rd-and-long. He could move up the depth chart soon if his hamstring injury isn't a hinderance, considering No. 3 receiver Shi Smith has caught only four passes for 36 yards across 104 snaps. Of course, Shenault would have to deal with the same team context that's made thing so difficult on Carolina's starting pass catchers.
More News
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Scores in team debut•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Could play Week 2•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Won't play opening week•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Shipped to Carolina•
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Minor role in exhibition•