Shenault (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Shenault was able to log limited practices both Wednesday and Thursday, as he continues to nurse an ankle injury that's held him out of Carolina's last three games. The 2020 second-round pick out of Colorado will likely carry an injury designation into the weekend unless he's able to log a full practice Friday.
