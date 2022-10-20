Shenault (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Associated Press writer Steve Reed reports.
With two limited practices to start the week it appears Shenault should be able to play against Tampa Bay. He's unlikely to start Sunday, meaning at most he might overtake Shi Smith as slot receiver while Terrace Marshall presumably lines up outside.
