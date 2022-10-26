Shenault was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring issue.
Shenault missed Weeks 5 and 6 due to a hamstring injury and only played two offensive snaps during Week 7, catching his lone target for eight yards. It's unclear if he aggravated his previous issue, or the team is simply being cautious. Regardless, Shenault will have two more opportunities to log a full session before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.
More News
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Still carving out a niche•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Playing in Week 7•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Logs full practice•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Limited Thursday•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Set for return•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Returns to practice Wednesday•