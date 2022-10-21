Shenault (hamstring) was a full practice participant Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay

He's one of eight Panthers listed as questionable, including five who were full practice participants Friday. The end-of-week upgrade supports coach Steve Wilks' midweek assertion that Shenault would return from a two-game absence, though Wilks declined to comment on playing-time expectations for Shenault and Terrace Marshall after the Panthers traded starting wideout Robbie Anderson to Arizona. Neither is an appealing Week 7 fantasy option, dealing with workload uncertainty in an offense where even D.J. Moore has found catches and yards hard to come by.