Shenault caught both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Cowboys.
Shenault hadn't played since Week 6 due to an ankle injury. Although he managed merely three offensive snaps, Shenault got the ball on two of them. Still, as a depth utility option on one of the league's worst offenses, Shenault holds little fantasy value.
