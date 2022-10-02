Shenault (hamstring) is questionable to return Sunday against the Cardinals, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Shenault had one carry for no gain before suffering the injury. While he is out, Rashard Higgins may see extra opportunity.
