Shenault (ankle) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Shenault sat out of Sunday's game versus Houston tending to his high ankle sprain, and he's still not ready for activity to begin Carolina's new week of practice. He'll probably need to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have a chance to play in Week 9.
